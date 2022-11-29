CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.

According to police, the larceny took place on East Jefferson Street on Sunday, Nov. 27. The person of interest was captured by security cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Nathan Stein at 434-970-3374.