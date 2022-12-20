CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia’s campus.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of 14th Street NW at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who was then taken to UVA Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police have identified 28-year-old Anthony Paige as a suspect in the shooting and have not been able to find him. Anyone who believes they may have seen Paige or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Raines of Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.