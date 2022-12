CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a 60-year-old man who has gone missing.

John Milton Harris, III, was reported missing on July 9, 2022, and was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police, Harris suffers from several medical issues.

Police describe Harris as a 5-foot-8-inch tall white man with a medium build.

Charlottesville Police Department has shared a photo of Harris on June 29, wearing a blue t-shirt and camo pants. (Courtesy of the Charlottesville Police Department)

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.