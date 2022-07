CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old is now in custody after a shooting around the 100 block of Stewart Circle in Charlottesville Sunday.

The Charlottesville Police Department said officers responded to the area of Stewart Circle regarding a shots fired incident Sunday, July 24. Police said 18-year-old Durron Ashton Harris has been charged with malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.