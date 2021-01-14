Chase for the Championship | Louisville, Virginia remain unbeaten in ACC play

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Louisville and Virginia are the last two teams who remain unbeaten in ACC play this season.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers are ahead of six teams with just one conference loss.

Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, and Florida State are all among those one-loss teams and poised to give the Cards and Wahoos trouble this season.

2020-21 ACC Standings as of Jan. 14

TEAMCONFGBOVR
Louisville4-09-1
Virginia4-08-2
Virginia Tech4-10.510-2
Clemson3-119-1
Duke3-115-3
Florida State2-11.56-2
Pittsburgh2-11.56-2
Georgia Tech2-11.56-3
North Carolina3-21.58-4
NC State2-32.56-4
Syracuse1-22.57-3
Miami1-545-6
Boston College1-543-9
Wake Forest0-443-4
Notre Dame0-54.53-8

