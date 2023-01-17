RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Puppy Bowl lineup is set, and a few all-star players are claiming homegrown roots in the Central Virginia area, according to an Animal Planet spokesperson.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX airs on Sunday, Feb. 12 with Team Ruff and Team Fluff kicking off the most anticipated game of the year at 2 p.m. The pre-game show featuring exclusive interviews with the Ruff and Fluff coaches and players starts at 1 p.m.

The three-hour television matchup will feature a lineup of 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, who will bring all they’ve got to the gridiron in a fight for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy. Pups will also be competing to be named the BISSELL® MVP: Most Valuable Puppy, or win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

Five pups from the central Virginia area will be seen strutting their stuff on the field, take a look at Allison, Cheeky Tinker, Julius, Kayden and Velma from Green Dogs Unleashed, below.

Check out Allison playing for Team Ruff in the 2023 Puppy Bowl (Photo: Animal Planet)

Check out Cheeky Tinker playing for Team Fluff in the 2023 Puppy Bowl (Photo: Animal Planet)

Julius, now “Mako” is a def dalmatian puppy who now resides in his seaside Chesapeake home with his family. He plays for Team Ruff in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. (Photo: Animal Planet)

Kayden, now “Bear,” is a deaf great pyrenes mix. He is best described as a happy, bouncy, floppy boy who loves to explore all of the new things in the world. He now lives in Maryland with his people. Check him out duking it out for Team Ruff in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. (Photo: Animal Planet)