STACKER — Finding a school district that offers high-quality education is a must for many families looking to move or buy a new home. What are some factors that you consider when selecting a school for your kids?

It’s critical to understand how a district invests in its students when choosing the right schools for your children.

Key factors to consider include expenditures for teacher salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources and support services. Below, check out the school districts in Virginia that are making students their top priority.

The best school districts in Virginia:

#10. Montgomery County Public Schools (Christiansburg)

– Number of schools: 21 (10,016 students)

– Graduation rate: 93% (81% reading proficient and 86% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $52,281 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (Williamsburg)

– Number of schools: 16 (11,639 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (81% reading proficient and 85% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $65,669 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Albemarle County Public Schools (Charlottesville)

– Number of schools: 26 (14,404 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (79% reading proficient and 82% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $63,314 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Virginia Beach City Public Schools (Virginia Beach)

– Number of schools: 87 (68,706 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (85% reading proficient and 88% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $65,902 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Fairfax County Public Schools (Falls Church)

– Number of schools: 221 (188,887 students)

– Graduation rate: 86% (81% reading proficient and 85% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $80,579 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Loudoun County Public Schools (Ashburn)

– Number of schools: 94 (83,606 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (84% reading proficient and 86% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $73,173 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. West Point Public Schools (West Point)

– Number of schools: 2 (802 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (92% reading proficient and 93% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $62,117 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. York County School Division (Yorktown)

– Number of schools: 19 (12,978 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (88% reading proficient and 92% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $55,877 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Arlington Public Schools (Arlington)

– Number of schools: 41 (28,151 students)

– Graduation rate: 87% (83% reading proficient and 87% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $107,694 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Falls Church City Public Schools (Falls Church)

– Number of schools: 5 (2,648 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (91% reading proficient and 90% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $95,479 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Richmond-area schools:

How schools in the Richmond area compare to the top ten.

City of Richmond

– Number of schools: 40 (25,211 students)

– Graduation rate: 63% (56% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $66,459 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Henrico County

– Number of schools: 67 (51,786 students)

– Graduation rate: 87% (76% reading proficient and 81% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $62,948 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

Chesterfield County

– Number of schools: 62 (62,614 students)

– Graduation rate: 88% (79% reading proficient and 82% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $56,512 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Hanover County

– Number of schools: 23 (17,541 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (91% reading proficient and 90% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $64,290 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Virginia using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student and access to extracurricular activities.