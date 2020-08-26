Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign aims to increase sobriety checkpoints, combat drunk driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New initiatives will be leading to an increased Virginia State Police presence to combat drunk driving in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the 19th Annual Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign.

The new campaign was designed to apprehend drunk drivers via sobriety checkpoints and other enhanced law enforcement efforts — as well as to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.

Kurt Erickson, the President and CEO of Washington Regional Alcohol Program, was joined by Governor Ralph Northam, and Brian Moran, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, on a WebEx call on Wednesday to discuss the new efforts going into effect to prevent drunk driving.

Erickson said that an increased police presence can be expected from Wednesday, Aug 26th, throughout Labor Day weekend.

Male drivers ages 21 through 35 are the highest risk for drunk driving, according to Erickson. The Checkpoint Strikeforce was designed specifically with that age group in mind.

A new advertisement by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program was created with the slogan, “if you are old enough to drink — act like it.” The advertisement features a grown man acting like a toddler when he wants to go to the store after drinking then starts throwing a tantrum.

Erickson said this advertisement will also begin to show up on social media platforms that specifically target the age groups in the campaign’s primary audience, as well as being translated for the Spanish-speaking population in order to reach as wide of an audience as possible.

Virginia State Police is also partnering with Operation Crash Reduction Effort (CARE), aiming to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints from September 4 through September 7, 2020.

Secretary Brian Moran described how drunk driving can impact families and says the Commonwealth is working actively to deter and prevent impaired driving.

In 2019, 18,648 people were convicted of Driving Under the Influence in Virginia. Only a 5.8% decrease from 2018.

“We’ve got to get those numbers down,” Moran said. “Please, don’t drink and drive. We take it deadly seriously here in the Commonwealth. There are still penalties, including jail time. So the message is clear, Virginia law enforcement will be on the roads and will be watching.”

He said that more state troopers can be expected on roadways during major holidays that see larger upticks in drunk driving — such as Labor Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Governor Ralph Northam, who was a pediatric neurologist, says he understands the dangers of impaired driving on an emotional level.

“COVID-19 has affected everybody, not just in Virginia but around the world,” Northam said. “It’s provided increased stress and anxiety to our families. Any time there is increased stress, you will see an increase in drinking and the use of illicit drugs. We realize that you’re hurting and that you’re under stress. If you’re consuming alcohol, you don’t need to get behind the wheel.”

Gov. Northam also enforced the message by WRAP, by stating, “If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Whether it is COVID-19 or drunk driving, you must protect those around you.”

