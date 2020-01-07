Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to open in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is coming to Northern Virginia!

The American food restaurant is set to open on March 2, according to its website. Cheddar’s serves great American classics like homemade chicken pot pie, house-smoked baby back ribs and bourbon bacon-wrapped shrimp.

Founded in Texas, the restaurant has now over 150 locations including one in Roanoke and another in Newport News.

The Fredericksburg location will reside at 3722 Plank Road. The restaurant is looking to fill several positions, click here to apply.