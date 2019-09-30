1  of  3
Chesapeake Bay Bridge construction, closures begin

by: WJLA, CNN Newsource

CHESEAPEAKE, Md. (WJLA/CNN) — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge will undergo repairs but it’s going to create some traffic problems for months.

This $27 million long-term rehab project officially starts Monday morning which means an end to two-way traffic. Even though the work will only happen during off-peak months, thousands of commuters still go back-and-forth each day, even this time of the year.

Two-way traffic was stopped on the westbound span on Friday leading to 15 miles of back-ups.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) says at least one lane on the westbound span of the bridge will be closed 24 hours a day. And from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night, the entire westbound span will close.

Commuters will see new a road surface, electronic signs, and steel rails on the side of the westbound span during construction. Repairs are scheduled to go on for two years.

