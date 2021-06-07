Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel closed in both directions after head-on crash in tunnel, major delays expected

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed in both directions on Monday due to a head-on crash in one of the tunnels.

Bridge-tunnel officials say it involved 3 vehicles in the Chesapeake Tunnel and all north and southbound lanes are blocked. CBBT’s Twitter tweeted about the crash just before 11:30 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

A head-on collision involving 3 vehicles in Chesapeake Tunnel on the CBBT has both north and southbound lanes blocked. Travelers should expect major delays. #Alert — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) June 7, 2021

Drivers should expect major delays as crews respond, though CBBT officials tweeted at 12:39 p.m. the tunnel was expected to reopen within an hour.

CBBT personnel are working quickly to clear the accident scene in Chesapeake Channel Tunnel. Travelers can anticipate the facility to reopen to traffic within the hour. #ALERT — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) June 7, 2021

The 17.6 mile bridge-tunnel system connects Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and traffic runs in opposite directions in the two tunnels.

However the bridge-tunnel is in process of a $756 million expansion that will finally do away with the opposite traffic in the tunnels. WAVY reported back in October that the project is two years behind schedule and is now set to be completed in mid 2024.

The expansion will have tunnels running parallel to the existing tunnels, with two lanes of traffic.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.