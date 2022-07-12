RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesapeake lawyer and alumnus of The College of William & Mary was the winner of “Jeopardy!” for the second night in a row this week.

Steve Clarke took first place after Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” with $19,999, ahead of the two other contestants, who each scored $3,200 and $10,000. Clarke now has a total of $38,400, which includes the $18,401 he won on Monday night’s episode.

Tuesday’s “Final Jeopardy!” clue read: “Discovered in 1877, they were named for siblings of the Greek god of love.” It was filed under the “Pairs in Astronomy” category. Clarke answered incorrectly, having jotted down “Sagittarius,” but he only wagered $1.

Clarke with “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik. Photo contributed by Joe Balewski.

During his first appearance on the game show Monday night, Clarke responded correctly to the clue, “It’s one of the most revived shows in Broadway history & in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina,” according to a report from The Virginian-Pilot. That put him ahead of Robert Won, who placed first on Friday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” by $1, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Check out a clip of Clarke on Monday’s “Jeopardy!” episode.

The Virginian-Pilot contributed to the reporting in this article.