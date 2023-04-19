CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Walmart where a gunman opened fire and killed six colleagues on Nov. 22 is preparing to reopen Wednesday.

According to a press release, the store underwent significant design changes and renovations while it has been closed, including renovations to the breakroom where the shooting took place.

An employee at the Walmart says that some employees will not go near the area where the shooting occurred.

The store will also feature an outdoor memorial to honor the six victims who lost their lives. The memorial space will feature six seating structures in honor of those who lost their lives. The memorial does not include the names of the victims.

This comes after the original memorial that was set up following the shooting was moved to storage due to the resurfacing and striping of the parking lot.

The Chesapeake Walmart reopens five months after mass shooting. (Photo Courtesy: KaMaria Braye)

Image of the memorial located outside of the store

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal

from last year’s tragedy,” said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. “As we move forward

with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support

to our associates.”

The new “store-of-the-future” remodel for the location will include expanded shopping options, engaging displays, interactive features, and more.

During the opening ceremony, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West made remarks, as well as Walmart corporate members. One corporate supervisor was in tears as he named the six victims who lost their lives.

“I know they would be happy and I know they are looking at us right now,” he said.

The store manager told 10 On Your Side that the reopening is part of a “healing journey.”

10 On Your Side received a statement from the lawyer of Randall Blevins’ family, who was one of the victims that were killed, about how the family is now happy about the reopening:

Walmart’s grand plan to reopen the store with fanfare hurts them deeply as it is quite hypocritical given Walmart’s position abandoning the families of those killed and hurt. Statement from the Belvins’ Family Lawyer

The Belvins family has also filed a multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart and the estate of the shooter.

Walmart says about 60 percent of the staff who was working at the store before the shooting have come back.