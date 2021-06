Chesterfield and Henrico crack top 10 in list of best Virginia counties to raise a family

(STACKER) — This information will come as no surprise to people who live in the Richmond region, but it’s official – six counties in our area claimed spots in the list of top 25 Virginia counties to raise a family.

The list from Stacker, a group that specializes in using data to show trends and information, features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. For this list, Stacker used data from Niche that ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Frederick County

– Population: 86,415

– Median home value: $251,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,125 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $78,002

– Top public schools:

– Top private schools: Mountain View Christian Academy (B), Lighthouse Baptist Academy (unavailable), The Independent School of Winchester (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Stephens City (A-), Lake Holiday (B+), Middletown (B+)

24. Prince George County

– Population: 38,114

– Median home value: $213,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,338 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $71,912

– Top public schools: South Elementary School (A-), L.L. Beazley Elementary School (A-), J.E.J. Moore Middle School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Prince George (B-)

#23. Washington County

– Population: 54,071

– Median home value: $151,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $716 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $48,495

– Top public schools: Greendale Elementary School (A-), High Point Elementary School (A-), Watauga Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Sullins Academy (unavailable), Cornerstone Christian Academy (unavailable), Victory Children’s Center (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Abingdon (A-), Emory (A), Glade Spring (B+)

#22. New Kent County

– Population: 21,686

– Median home value: $281,100 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,010 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $87,904

– Top public schools: New Kent High School (B+), New Kent Elementary School (B+), New Kent Middle School (B)

– Top private schools: Cumberland Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: New Kent (B-)

#21. Appomattox County

– Population: 15,707

– Median home value: $158,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $691 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $58,696

– Top public schools: Appomattox Middle School (A-), Appomattox County High School (B), Appomattox Elementary School (B-)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Appomattox (B)

#20. Powhatan County

– Population: 28,815

– Median home value: $279,200 (90% own)

– Median rent: $980 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $89,090

– Top public schools: Powhatan Elementary School (A-), Powhatan High School (B+), Flat Rock Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School (B+)

– Top places to live: Powhatan (C)

#19. Isle of Wight County

– Population: 36,627

– Median home value: $266,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,045 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $73,991

– Top public schools: Georgie D. Tyler Middle School (A-), Windsor Elementary School (B+), Carrsville Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Isle of Wight Academy (B)

– Top places to live: Carrollton (B+), Smithfield (B), Windsor (B-)

#18. Fauquier County

– Population: 69,728

– Median home value: $395,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,281 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $100,783

– Top public schools: Kettle Run High School (A), P.B. Smith Elementary School (B+), Grace Miller Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Wakefield School (A+), Highland School (A+), Fresta Valley Christian School (B)

– Top places to live: New Baltimore (B+), Warrenton (B), Bealeton (B)

#17. Rockingham County

– Population: 80,284

– Median home value: $211,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $907 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $61,864

– Top public schools:

– Top private schools: Calvary Christian Academy (B), Blue Ridge Christian School (B), Berea Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bridgewater (A+), Dayton (A), Belmont Estates (A)

#16. Botetourt County

– Population: 33,343

– Median home value: $227,700 (86% own)

– Median rent: $908 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $71,110

– Top public schools: Read Mountain Middle School (A-), Central Academy Middle School (A-), Colonial Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Blue Ridge (A-), Cloverdale (A-), Daleville (A-)

#15. King George County

– Population: 26,229

– Median home value: $307,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,208 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $94,274

– Top public schools: Potomac Elementary School (B+), King George High School (B+), King George Middle School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Dahlgren (B+), King George (B+), Fairview Beach (B)

#14. Spotsylvania County

– Population: 132,833

– Median home value: $284,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,477 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $88,628

– Top public schools: Riverbend High School (A-), Chancellor Elementary School (A-), Courtland High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Fredericksburg Academy (A+), St. Michael the Archangel High School (A-), Fredericksburg Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: Spotsylvania Courthouse (B)

#13. Montgomery County

– Population: 98,140

– Median home value: $227,100 (55% own)

– Median rent: $992 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $57,977

– Top public schools: Blacksburg High School (A+), Gilbert Linkous Elementary School (A-), Margaret Beeks Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (B), Pathway Christian Academy (unavailable), Blacksburg New School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Blacksburg (A+), Merrimac (A-), Christiansburg (A-)

#12. Goochland County

– Population: 22,865

– Median home value: $375,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,208 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $93,994

– Top public schools: Goochland High School (A-), Randolph Elementary School (B+), Goochland Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: Saint Gertrude High School (A), Benedictine College Preparatory (A), Richmond Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Goochland (A-)

#11. Hanover County

– Population: 105,537

– Median home value: $282,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,159 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $89,390

– Top public schools: Atlee High School (A-), Rural Point Elementary School (A-), Oak Knoll Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Atlee Christian Academy (unavailable), Heritage Christian Academy (unavailable), Liberty Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mechanicsville (A-), Ashland (A-), Hanover (B)

#10. Roanoke County

– Population: 93,823

– Median home value: $199,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $956 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $68,948

– Top public schools: Hidden Valley High School (A), Cave Spring High School (A), Green Valley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: North Cross School (A+), Faith Christian School (A), Roanoke Valley Christian Schools (B-)

– Top places to live: Cave Spring (A+), Hollins (A-), Vinton (B+)

#9. Henrico County

– Population: 327,535

– Median home value: $242,600 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,170 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $70,307

– Top public schools: Deep Run High School (A+), Mills E. Godwin High School (A+), Glen Allen High School (A)

– Top private schools: Collegiate School (A+), The Steward School (A+), Grove Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Innsbrook (A+), Short Pump (A+), Wyndham (A+)

#8. Prince William County

– Population: 461,423

– Median home value: $382,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,713 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $107,132

– Top public schools: Battlefield High School (A), Patriot High School (A), Charles J. Colgan Senior High School (A)

– Top private schools: Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School (A), Evangel Christian School (A-), Heritage Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Occoquan (A+), Gainesville (A), Montclair (A)

#7. Albemarle County

– Population: 107,405

– Median home value: $356,100 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,273 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $79,880

– Top public schools:

– Top private schools: Miller School of Albemarle (A+), Tandem Friends School (A+), Charlottesville Catholic School (A+)

– Top places to live: Crozet (A), Hollymead (A), Pantops (A)

#6. Stafford County

– Population: 146,773

– Median home value: $346,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,546 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $111,108

– Top public schools: Colonial Forge High School (A), Mountain View High School (A), Rodney E. Thompson Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Grace Preparatory School (B+), Holy Cross Academy (unavailable), Ferry Farm Baptist Church Preschool & Kindergarten (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Falmouth (A-), Aquia Harbour (A-), Southern Gateway (B)

#5. Chesterfield County

– Population: 343,551

– Median home value: $241,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,251 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $82,599

– Top public schools: Clover Hill High School (A), Midlothian High School (A), Cosby High School (A)

– Top private schools: Banner Christian School (A-), Richmond Christian School (B+), Millwood School (B+)

– Top places to live: Woodlake (A+), Brandermill (A+), Bon Air (A+)

#4. James City County

– Population: 74,916

– Median home value: $340,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,327 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $87,678

– Top public schools:

– Top private schools: Providence Classical School (A), Williamsburg Christian Academy (A), Williamsburg Montessori School (unavailable)

#3. York County

– Population: 67,982

– Median home value: $327,100 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,480 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $92,069

– Top public schools: Tabb High School (A+), Grafton High School (A), Tabb Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Summit Christian Academy (B+), Little Log Cabin CC & Learning Center (unavailable), Grace Episcopal Day School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Yorktown (A-)

#2. Fairfax County

– Population: 1,145,862

– Median home value: $563,100 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,881 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $124,831

– Top public schools: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (A+), McLean High School (A+), Langley High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Potomac School (A+), The Madeira School (A+), Flint Hill School (A+)

– Top places to live: Franklin Farm (A+), Wakefield (A+), Oakton (A+)

#1. Loudoun County

– Population: 395,134

– Median home value: $508,100 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,870 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $142,299

– Top public schools: Riverside High School (A+), Briar Woods High School (A+), Rock Ridge High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Foxcroft School (A+), Loudoun School for Advanced Studies (A+), Fairfax Christian School (A+)

– Top places to live: Stone Ridge (A+), Cascades (A+), Broadlands (A+)