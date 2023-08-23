CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — John Blanchard, a pastor at Rock Church International in Virginia Beach, has had his request to expunge prostitution-related charges from his record approved by a Chesterfield County judge.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Chesterfield County Circuit Court Judge Steven Novey agreed to wipe the charges of felony solicitation and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution on Wednesday, Aug. 21 — around two years after Blanchard was arrested by Chesterfield County Police Department officers, who were conducting an underage solicitation sting.

As a result of the 2021 sting, Blanchard and 16 other men were arrested on charges related to solicitation of minors for sex. Blanchard and three of the other men had their charges dropped while the 13 others were found guilty of at least one charge.

John D. Blanchard (Photo courtesy: Chesterfield County Police Dept.)

The special prosecutor in Blanchard’s case declined to restore his charges, saying that he had kept “up his half” of a deal with the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This decision led Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz to speak out, saying it was “not due to a lack of evidence of a substandard investigation.”

“We know what we are doing, we do it very well, and we will continue to proceed with such investigations in the future,” Katz said previously. “Any assertion to the contrary needs to be articulated by the Commonwealth Attorney. Despite numerous convictions on cases with similar — and in some cases less compelling evidence — we have not been given any guidance as to where this investigation fell short of prosecutorial expectations. Moreover, the public has not been provided an explanation.”