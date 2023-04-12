PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been charged with abduction after he allegedly abducted a New York woman and shot at state police in I-95 — a shootout that resulted in the woman’s death.

Tatiana David, 34, of Ithaca, New York, was forced from her home and into a White SUV by Michael Davis, 34, of Chesterfield, on April 5 according to State Police in New York. They wrote in an initial press release that David and Davis had a 4-year-old child together, but had since separated.

While Police responded to the reported kidnapping in Ithaca, setting up a search for David in New York, Davis was heading south — and was seen crossing into Virginia on I-495 that same evening.

The SUV was eventually stopped on I-95 in Prince William County by a state trooper who saw that the vehicle had license plates that didn’t match the car. Davis initially stopped for the trooper and provided his identification, but when the trooper returned to his cruiser and discovered that Davis was wanted, Davis raced away.

Several miles down the road, state troopers set up a roadblock, and Davis swerved off the interstate, crashing into the woods. When troopers approached the car, State Police say, he began to fire at them from the driver’s seat.

State Police and one Fairfax County officer returned fire, injuring both David and Davis. All state troopers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

While David later died of her injuries, Davis survived and is currently being treated for his wounds at a Fairfax County hospital.

Davis has been charged with one count of felony abduction, but Virginia State Police say more charges are pending.