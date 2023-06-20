HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a Chesterfield man was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, state troopers were called to I-64 West near the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit for a reported motor vehicle accident.

Police determined that the driver of a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer — identified as 55-year-old Antoni Allen Boston of Chesterfield County — failed to turn with the exit ramp and ran off the roadway into a wooded area.

Boston died from his injuries at the scene. Police said his next of kin has been notified.

There is no further information available at this time.