PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Chesterfield man is now facing three new felony charges after he abducted a New York woman and led police on a pursuit in northern Virginia that ultimately led to a shoot-out in Prince William County earlier this month.

Michael C. Davis, 34, has now been charged with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one felony count of eluding police. This is in addition to a felony adduction charge that was served earlier this month.

On the evening of April 5, when a Virginia State Police trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee with improper license plates that was driving on I-95 in Fairfax County. The trooper pulled the Jeep over and spoke to the driver — Davis — and his female passenger, later identified as 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, N.Y., who according to New York State Police had a four-year-old child with Davis.

When the trooper returned to his patrol car, he learned that Davis was wanted by New York State Police for abducting David. As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep, Davis drove off.

The trooper pursued Davis down I-95 until the Jeep was eventually cornered by state police vehicles. Davis ultimately drove off the road near Exit 148 in Prince William County and ran into the woods, then began shooting at police as they tried to approach the Jeep. State police and one Fairfax Police officer returned fire.

After Davis stopped shooting, troopers got both Davis and David out of the Jeep and provided medical aid.

Davis died on the scene.

David was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment, and was taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center as soon as he was released from the hospital.

Davis’s charges were served in consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.