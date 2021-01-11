Chick-fil-A offering free chocolate brownie to members of restaurant’s mobile app

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the age of fast-food restaurants embracing mobile ordering and delivery, it’s not surprising to see places offering free rewards to users.

Chick-fil-A is no different, and they’re offering those who frequent their app a free chocolate fudge brownie redeemable at locations nationwide.

Available from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23, Chick-fil-A One members who open their app will find an offer for the free brownie in their rewards.

The dessert was added to the restaurant’s menus in fall of 2020, the company said, and it features rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with tasty, fudgy chunks.

“Whether it’s a smile behind a cow print mask or a surprise treat, we’re always looking for ways to show our guests how much we appreciate them,” said Kevin Purcer, senior director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A’s corporate office. “We’re excited to add a little sweetness to our guest’s day.”

The reward is limited to one per customer and can be redeemed in person, through delivery and contactless ordering.