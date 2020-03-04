Chickens seized, Virginia man arrested in cockfighting investigation

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Arwin Pingol

Arwin Pingol (Photo courtesy Prince William County Police Department)

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a northern Virginia man and seized more than 60 chickens as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting operation.

Prince William County Police announced Wednesday that Arwin Pingol, 35, of Manassas has been charged with 38 felony counts of animal fighting.

Police say they carried out a search warrant after receiving a tip and found 63 chickens and two dogs at Pingol’s home on Ellsworth Road.

Police say the chickens were being prepared for fights and that cockfighting paraphernalia was also found on the property.

They do not believe any cockfighting occurred on the property.

The dogs were not involved in fighting but were seized because police say they were receiving inadequate care.

Pingol faces an April 15 court date.

