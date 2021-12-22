Chief Justice of Virginia Supreme Court plans to retire on Feb. 1

Virginia Supreme Court Justice, Donald W. Lemons in the court chambers in Richmond, Va., Friday, Oct. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons will retire from the Supreme Court of Virginia on Feb. 1.

Days after announcing he would be stepping down as chief justice, Lemons informed Gov. Ralph Northam, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and other state leaders of his intentions to retire from the court.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the judiciary and the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia for more than 25 years,” Lemons wrote in a letter dated Dec. 22.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced that S. Bernard Goodwyn was elected by his colleagues as the new chief justice.

Lemons will step down as chief justice on Dec. 31, a month before he plans to retire.

The General Assembly elected Lemons to the Court of Appeals of Virginia in 1998 and a justice of the Virginia Supreme Court in 2000.