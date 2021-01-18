Child abducted from Charlottesville, expected to be in ‘extreme danger’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for 5-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene.

Bricen was abducted from 1528 Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville yesterday around 7:30 p.m.

Police believe he is in extreme danger.

The child is described as a black male with browne eyes. He is 3 feet tall and weights 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a blue puffer coat, blue stocking cap, and black and green light up shoes.

The suspected abducter is Kerlie Johnson Gage. Gage is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She sis 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. She was last seen driving a 1997 Red Honda CRV with the Virginia license plate UMM-2229.

Kerlie Johnson Gage

If spotted, contact 9-1-1. To leave a tip or more information call Charlottesville Police Department at 434-977-4000.