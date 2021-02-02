Child and Adult Care Food Program now available at centers across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that a federal program which provides meals and snacks to child and adult care centers is now available across the state.

The VDH said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program gives funds to provide food to enrolled participants.

The department said the amount of reimbursement the center gets for meals is based on the information provided on the CACFP Meal Benefit Income Eligibility Form. They said if a household’s income is equal or less than the income listed in the chart below for household size, the center will receive a higher level of reimbursement.

However, the VDH added the same meals will be available to all participants at each CACFP facility at no separate charge.

There are now more than 30 centers in the greater Richmond area are participating this program. You can download a full list of participating centers here.

To learn more about the program, you can go online here. If you have any additional questions, you can contact the VDH’s Division of Community Nutrition by calling 877-618-7282 or emailing CACFP@vdh.virginia.gov.