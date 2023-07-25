DOSWELL, Va. (WNCN) — A child was hurt on a ride a Kings Dominion on Friday, the amusement park said.

According to park officials Monday, a child on the Snoopy Space Buggies ride exited the ride before it came to a full and complete stop.

The child was hurt in the process, the park said.

Park officials did not provide information about the extent of the child’s injuries.

Park officials said their First Aid team immediately responded and treated the child at the scene.

They said the family chose to seek further evaluation at a local hospital.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and park personnel are engaged in ongoing conversations with the family regarding the incident,” Kings Dominion said in a statement.