CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After an incident on a ride at the State Fair of Virginia that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital on Friday, the child’s parents are speaking out.

Matthew Nungent says his son was riding “The Storm,” when the child was thrown from the ride and then struck by the ride. He says the boy was then thrown into a fence.

“It’s pretty horrific, really. It was brutal to watch and not have any control or be able to prevent it,” Nungent said. “When I got to him I expected the worst, but he’s a very lucky kid to come out.”

Photos obtained by 8News showed the child receiving first aid on scene. The boy was then transported to the VCU Medical Center Trauma Center where he remained for more than 12 hours.

“He had a huge gash on the back of his leg that required him to be sedated so they could irrigate and stitch it back up. He also has a fracture foot and several scrapes and burns,” Nungent said.

The family’s attorney, David Silek, added that “his foot was broken, he’s in a cast. His left leg was severely lacerated, exposing muscle tissue that required surgical intervention.”

Days after the incident, questions still remain about the safety of the ride and the moments leading up to the injury.

According to the incident report, a complete inspection of the ride found that “there were no mechanical and/or operator errors that did not comply with the manufacturer’s specifications or the governing code.”

“It doesn’t make sense at all,” Silek said. “If the apparatus had functioned properly, he wouldn’t have slid out of the seat and down. The force of the ride is what caused his body to go down and if the leg brace had been fully secured… he couldn’t have moved.”

While inspectors found the ride was in compliance, 8news learned that after the incident, the height requirement on the ride was raised from 51 inches to 56 inches.

When asked if this change indicated the child was too short, the inspector directed questions to the ride’s manufacturer, Deggeller Attractions.

According to the company’s website, Deggeller is “America’s #1 Carnival company,” with an “emphasis on safety.”

8News received no answer after repeated calls to the number of the company’s website.

“It’s interesting that they changed their height requirement the next day,” Silek said. “They clearly realized a child of this size shouldn’t be on the ride.”

The Nungent family says their son is recovering physically, but want accountability and more safety protocols.

“All rides at the state fair need to calibrated for height and weight. Certain children, if they’re petite or small in size, that leg brace needs to come down to match the legs where they are to make sure they’re secure,” Silek said. “Ride personnel need to make sure that all children are safely secured.”