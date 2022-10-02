ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are asking residents of Chincoteague to evacuate the island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.

A warning issued by the Chincoteague Emergency Management on Sunday, Oct. 2 said that the town had declared a state of emergency due to the National Weather Services’ forecast calling for the effects of the nor-easter getting increasingly worse through Monday.

The voluntary evacuation warning was issued at noon on Sunday, targeting residents in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community.

While the announcement said no shelter was open on Sunday, the shelter at Arcadia High School at 8210 Lankford Highway in Oak Hall would be open at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Weather conditions on Monday will include 50 mph wind gusts, periods of heavy rain and significant flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The announcement said the Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring the causeway and will let the town of Chincoteague know on hour before VDOT decides to close the roadway.

Chincoteague officials are asking residents to to check alerts, social media and other means of communication from officials for changes to transportation and access.

The Town of Chincoteague is urging all residents to: