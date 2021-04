RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The popular pony swim on Chincoteague Island has been canceled for the second year in a row.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still being in play and restrictions on public gatherings still in effect, organizers decided the event would not take place in 2021.

Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island are known for their wild horses and the annual swim between the two.

The event typically draws tens of thousands from across the country and around the world.