ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced Chris Greene Lake is now closed for swimming after water testing found harmful algae in the water.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said there have not yet been any reported health problems due to the harmful algae bloom, but that people and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice.

Recently, a water advisory was issued for several sections of Lake Anna after unsafe levels of harmful algae bloom was found in the upper and middle sections. The Virginia Department of Health said the harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Cyanobacteria blooms are more often green or blue-green in color, but can sometimes be red or brown.

A surveillance map of the bodies of water in Virginia that may be affected by harmful algae bloom is regularly updated on the Virginia Department of Health website.

Chris Greene Lake hiking trails and the dog park remain open, and boating is still permitted. Walnut Creek Lake is not affected.

Find updated information on the status of Chris Greene Lake by visiting Albemarle County Parks and Recreation online.