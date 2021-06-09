Christiansburg woman found guilty on multiple charges of pornography, sexual abuse involving 2-year-old son

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Kayla Thomas, a Christiansburg woman who was facing multiple charges on crimes involving making child pornography and assaulting her young son, has been found guilty on all charges she was facing.

Those charges included forcible sodomy, reproducing child pornography, producing child pornography and inanimate object sexual penetration.

Thomas is the mother of two-year-old Steven Meek who died in 2019.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom but WFXR News’ Alexandria Savage was in court since the trial began Wednesday morning.

In court, Thomas said she was forced to take videos of her sexually abusing her son to send to her boyfriend McKenzie Hellman.

She said that Hellman’s drug use turned him into a monster and that she was afraid for her life.

Hellman was found guilty of similar charges in March and faces two life sentences plus 45 years.

Hellman faces a separate trial for the murder of Steven Meek.

Thomas will be back in court on Sept. 23.