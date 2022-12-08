Tributes line the Beta Bridge at the University of Virginia as the sun rises on Thursday, Nov. 17. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., (WRIC) — Nearly a month after the on-campus shooting that killed three University of Virginia (UVA) students, some members of the UVA football team have been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.



UVA football team members Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were the students killed.

The decision comes after the university canceled the last two games of the season, which included senior night against Coastal Carolina and a rivalry game against Virginia Tech.

According to Daily Progress reporter Greg Madia, the players who will be able to use the extra year are wideouts Billy Kemp IV and Keytoan Thompson, defensive backs Darrius Bratton and Anthony Johnson and defensive lineman Kam Butler, Jack Camper and Devontae Davis. However, Kemp and Johnson will likely not play another year as they have already declared for this year’s National Football League (NFL) Draft.

The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is expected in Albemarle County Court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a status hearing. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony. Jones also faces two counts of malicious wounding and firearm charges in connection to the two other students, Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley said.

