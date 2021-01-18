City tightens security around Capitol Square for Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The grounds around Capitol Square are closed Monday morning as local law enforcement prepares for potential threats on Lobby Day.

Gates and fences alike wrap around the area — blocking people from getting up close to the building. Law enforcement vehicles are also planted at the corner of several roads in the surrounding area.

Authorities put up barriers around Capitol Square to prevent people from gathering inside. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

The windows in the Capitol building itself are boarded up, and there are signs mounted in the area reading “Capitol Square is closed until further notice.”

The tightened security at Virginia’s Capitol mirrors efforts across the country. Last week, the FBI warned that all 50 state capitols could be sites of armed protests in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Signs reminding people that firearms are banned in Richmond went up last week ahead of Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

State officials immediately took action. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam warning anyone who may come to Virginia with “ill intent” to turn around.

Currently, things are peaceful. Stay with us for updates.