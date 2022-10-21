RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that civil rights have been restored to over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians, who will now be able to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

According to a statement the Office of the Governor put out on Friday, Oct. 21, rights were restored for the approved individuals last week. This timing ensured that those who are interested in voting in the Nov. 8 election could register before the voter registration deadline, which was Monday, Oct. 17.

Anyone anyone convicted of a felony in Virginia automatically loses their civil rights, including the right to vote, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. However, convicted felons are eligible to apply to have their civil rights restored by the governor once released from their sentence.

“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I am proud of the efforts made by these formerly incarcerated Virginians to regain their civil rights.”

Individuals who want more information or would like to apply to have their rights restored, or want to check the status of their application to have their rights restored, can visit www.restore.virginia.gov.

While the voter registration for this year’s general election ended on Oct. 17, if you are not registered to vote you can still ask for a ballot up until Election Day. Voters that do so will simply receive a provisional ballot, which will be counted once their voter registration status is confirmed.