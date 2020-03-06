Clinton, Fiorina to headline summit on women in politics in Charlottesville

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two women who ran for the U.S. presidency in 2016 are headlining an annual summit and festival in Charlottesville.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, who ran a a Republican candidate, will speak at the ninth annual Tom Tom Summit & Festival on April 14 at the Paramount Theater.

Clinton and Fiorina are expected to discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy and power in 21st-century America, and what’s next for women as voters, candidates and party leaders.

The conversation will be moderated by Melody Barnes, co-director of the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative.

Tickets to “100 Years of the 19th Amendment: A Conversation with Former Presidential Candidates Hillary Rodham Clinton and Carly Fiorina” will go on sale next week.

