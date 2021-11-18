Closing arguments heard in Unite the Right civil trial at federal courthouse in Charlottesville

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A trial is beginning in Charlottesville, Virginia to determine whether white nationalists who planned the so-called “Unite the Right” rally will be held civilly responsible for the violence that erupted. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Closing arguments were heard on Thursday morning in the civil trial against organizers of the Unite the Right rally that erupted in violence and eventually turned deadly in 2017.

There are nine plaintiffs in the case. Those plaintiffs suffered some sort of physical or emotional damages as a result of the violence.

The plaintiffs in the case received two-and-a-half hours of time to make their closing arguments, while defendants were given three-and-a-half hours.

Lawyers for the nine plaintiffs, which include town residents and counter protesters injured in clashes, planned to frame their final remarks around the inspiration for the white supremacist group’s rally, their racial ill-will and their glorification of violence. They told jurors white nationalists like Jason Kessler declared a war and called for a fight in Charlottesville in communications prior to the rally.

Throughout the trial, defendants who testified have blamed counter protestors for the instigation of violence that culminated in James Fields ramming his car through a crowd of people, killing Heather Heyer. Fields was convicted of murder and several other charges of malicious wounding and is serving a life prison sentence.

During the 4 week trial the defendants have argued their talks in chat rooms and social media before the rally is protected by the First Amendment.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin on Friday.