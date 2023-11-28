NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News dispatch confirms a call for gunshots came in at 3:21 a.m.

Christopher Newport University (CNU) officials say they have not located any victims at this time but the suspect and weapon are in custody, with no threat to the community.

CNU has stated that the campus will now operate under normal conditions with classes going on as scheduled.

The Regattas dining hall will be closed for breakfast and people are advised to avoid the north eating area porch of the DSU at this time. There is currently no known threat to campus.

Evidence stickers and bullet holes in dinning hall window at the DSU Evidence stickers and bullet holes in dinning hall window at the DSU A portion of the DSU back patio taped off because of damaged window.

Officials say that the person in custody is not a student and is not believed to have any connection to the University. The suspect in custody is said to have injuries unrelated to the incident.

Live cameras show a police presence outside of a dorm across from Christopher Newport Hall on the Great Lawn.

At 4:19 a.m. CNU posted on X that there was police activity at the David Student Union (DSU) in the North eating porch area. The community is asked to avoid that area.

CNU Urgent Alert: CNU Police responded to a report of gunshots on campus. No known threat to the community at this time. Gun and individual are in custody. — Christopher Newport University (@CNUcaptains) November 28, 2023

A student who lives at James River Hall said he heard two to four gunshots. He said his dormitory was told to shelter in place.

“We left because of the shots. We tried to get as far away from the area as possible,” said Dane Christensen, a CNU student.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.