Coast Guard end search for 23-year-old missing at Dam Neck Beach; body recovered that matches description

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard has ended the search for a 23-year-old man who went missing Saturday while swimming at Dam Neck Beach after a body was recovered that matches his description.

They said he was last seen going under the surface of the water while swimming around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday and he was wearing dark-colored swim trunks.

On Sunday evening, the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire Department recovered the body.

Crews from Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission all responded to the incident.