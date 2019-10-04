Coast Guard loosens rules on tattoos to boost recruiting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is loosening its tattoo policy, reflecting increased acceptance of tattoos.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the change announced Thursday is intended to help boost recruiting and comes after other military branches have begun allowing more tattoos.

The Coast Guard doesn’t currently limit the number of tattoos but restricts where on the body they can be. The new rules will allow a single tattoo on each hand, with certain restrictions. They will also allow a tattoo on a single finger on each hand, excluding thumbs, as well as chest tattoos, as long as they don’t go past the collar of a dress uniform crew-neck T-shirt.

Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Vanderhaden told the newspaper the new policy adopts some of the same tattoo standards now publicly acceptable.