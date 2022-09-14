VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The search is still on for a 27-year-old kayaker who was last seen Monday night, and was expected to return early Tuesday morning. The United States Coast Guard reports that the man’s kayak was found four miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

The search is still on for a 27-year-old kayaker, Ryan Tew, who was last seen Monday night. The United States Coast Guard reports that the man’s kayak was found four miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

The search is still on for a 27-year-old kayaker, Ryan Tew, who was last seen Monday night. The United States Coast Guard reports that the man’s kayak was found four miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach on Tuesday. (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

Missing kayaker, Ryan Tew, was last seen leaving at Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday and was expected to return Tuesday around 3 a.m. When he did not return, he was reported overdue.

Ryan Tew (Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

He was last seen in a red, single-person kayak.

Several agencies are assisting in the search, now spanning two days, including:

Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew

Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch crew

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews

Two U.S. Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field HSC-28 squadron MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crews

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department

Virginia Beach Police Department

Virginia Beach Fire Department

Virginia Emergency Medical Service

Port of Virginia

Department of Wildlife Resources

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567.