VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The search is still on for a 27-year-old kayaker who was last seen Monday night, and was expected to return early Tuesday morning. The United States Coast Guard reports that the man’s kayak was found four miles east of 65th Street in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.
Missing kayaker, Ryan Tew, was last seen leaving at Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday and was expected to return Tuesday around 3 a.m. When he did not return, he was reported overdue.
He was last seen in a red, single-person kayak.
Several agencies are assisting in the search, now spanning two days, including:
- Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two U.S. Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field HSC-28 squadron MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crews
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
- Virginia Beach Police Department
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Virginia Emergency Medical Service
- Port of Virginia
- Department of Wildlife Resources
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 757-483-8567.