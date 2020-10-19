Coca-Cola to discontinue cult-favorite Northern Neck Ginger Ale

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stock up on Northern Neck Ginger Ale while you can!

Coca-Cola is considering discontinuing a number of beverages including, TaB, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Coke Life and regional brands Delaware Punch and Northern Neck Ginger Ale.

The company said plans to streamline the company’s beverage lineup were underway well before the coronavirus outbreak. However, the pandemic caused leadership to move faster.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think differently about our brands to accelerate our transformation to a total beverage company,” Cath Coetzer, global head of innovation and marketing operations, The Coca-Cola Company said in a release.

Northern Neck Ginger Ale is made in Virginia by Coca-Cola Consolidated, an independent bottling company for Coca-Cola.