Cocktails to-go coming this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Later this week you will be able to get cocktails to go. On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam directed Virginia ABC, Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, to allow businesses with mixed beverage licenses such as restaurants and distilleries to sell mixed drinks through take out or delivery. Cocktails to-go takes effect Friday at midnight.

Last month, the governor loosened alcohol restrictions to allow restaurants to sell wine or beer for carryout or delivery. You may remember, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called on the governor to add mixed beverages to go to the curbside options.

Other states like Maryland, Texas, California, and New York started allowing mixed beverages to go back in March amid social distancing recommendations.

Northam says the move is about keeping these businesses afloat during this pandemic.

“Allowing them to sell mixed beverage with take out or delivery orders will help them augment their revenue streams so they can continue to operate and employee Virginians,” said Northam.

The governor also asked ABC to defer any annual fees, licenses and liquor permits that would be up for renewal through June. He says this impacts 6,000 establishments in the commonwealth.

LATEST HEADLINES: