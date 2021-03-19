Cocktails to-go extended in Virginia until July 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To-go cocktails will be staying just a while longer in Virginia, thanks to Gov. Ralph Northam.

On Friday, Northam signed a bill that allows cocktails to-go from distilleries, restaurants and bars until July 1, 2022. This is an effort to support Virginia’s hospitality businesses that are still feeling the economic effects of COVID-19.

Northam loosened up alcohol restrictions to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic in April of last year. Businesses with a license to sell alcoholic beverages can offer mixed drinks to-go or via delivery. Virginians can buy two drinks per meal with a maximum of four drinks per order.

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy David Wojnar said this will allow businesses to have that vital economic lifeline during this time.

“Virginia restaurants, bars and distilleries have been some of the hardest hit during COVID-19, and cocktails to-go have allowed many of them to survive,” Wojnar said. “We thank Governor Northam for extending cocktails to-go and for supporting local businesses as they struggle to cope with the harsh economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go.