RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey has released 30 new dates for its upcoming nationwide tour, highlighting a stop in Richmond during the first week of December.

“CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along,” the release stated.

The show will include all of the favorite CoComelon characters and over 20 songs, including new original music. As of now, Richmond is the only planned stop for the show in Virginia.

“JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems, and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true,” the release described.

JJ’s Journey will be shown at The Altria Theater for one show only, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Tickets start at $35 each and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Tickets can be bought online via the Altria Theater. VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet with JJ will be available.

“If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves

singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent

audience engagement to keep the kids entertained, “said producer Glenn Osher.

For a list of all planned tour dates and locations, click here.