Coffee pot on fire on Southwest Airlines plane prompts emergency landing in Virginia

by: WAVY Newsroom

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A plane had to make an emergency landing at Norfolk International Airport Wednesday morning.

The Southwest Airlines plane, traveling from Baltimore to the Dominican Republic, experienced a small fire in the galley. Airport spokesman Steve Sterling confirmed it was a coffee pot that caught on fire. He said it was a small, minor fire that was put out before the plane made its emergency landing around 9:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The plane departed from Norfolk later Wednesday morning.

