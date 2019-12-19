Colonial Downs to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs Group will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The company said Thursday that the decision will impact employees at Rosie’s historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, and New Kent County — and all future facilities.

Virginia’s minimum wage currently sits at $7.25 per hour. The company will also raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, an amount that’s nearly four times more than the state minimum wage of $2.13.

“Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation,” Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group, said.

The compensation increase will go into effect in January of 2020.