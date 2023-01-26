WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Next month, Colonial Williamsburg will celebrate Black History Month with programming and special events that explore the lives of the enslaved and free Black residents that made up over half of Williamsburg’s population in the 18th century.

A highlight of the celebration includes weekly performances of Loquacious Lucy: Queen for a Day, a family-friendly play about a parent who teaches their daughter about her African ancestors while also guiding her through slavery.

Loquacious Lucy will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hennage Auditorium, located in the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Art Museums admission is required to attend the performance.

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg will also be hosting “I made this…”: The Work of Black American Artists and Artisans, which is an exhibition of paintings, sculptures and other artwork made by Black artists from the 18th to the 20th centuries. The exhibition opened in October 2022, but special guided tours of the exhibit will be offered throughout February. Guests can take a tour every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Art Museums admission is required, but reserving a tour is free.

A major new landmark will also be added to Colonial Williamsburg in February. The Historic Area will welcome the Williamsburg Bray School, the oldest surviving building in the United States that was dedicated to the education of Black children.

The building will move from its current location on the campus of William & Mary to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area on Friday, Feb. 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m., and a public commemoration program will be held at the corner of Nassau and Francis streets at 2 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information about programming or to buy tickets, visit Colonial Williamsburg online.