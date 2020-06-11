Colonial Williamsburg re-opening on Sunday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg is getting ready to open its doors to the public on Sunday as part of Virginia’s phase 2 re-openings.

Historic areas such as the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, Governor’s Palace, the Capitol, and other areas surrounding Duke of Gloucester Street will allow visitors in for the first time since mid-March.

Robert Underwood, the vice president of operations for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, said they have used this time to work on a number of beautification projects.

“We painted and washed miles of fences to get them ready for the re-opening as well as repairing and painting our buildings. Including working and refreshing the interior of the George Tucker house,” he said.

About 140 essential employees worked long hours daily to get these projects completed.

Another rare site on Duke of Gloucester Street were the workers and work vehicles.

“We were allowed to get our trades on the street themselves. Generally, we do not allow vehicles or large work to progress throughout the day. This gave us a good opportunity to check up and do details we don’t get to work on on a regular basis,” he said.

Laura Viancour, the foundation’s landscape director, says they have also been busy re-planting and getting the gardens ready for visitors.

“I think it’s been fun for the people to see it being done, but it takes a lot of work and you don’t realize it because we usually are behind the scenes,” she said.

Crews can only use native plants and during the beautification projects, more were added along the streets to blend in with those already there.

“It is a garden destination for people who love gardens; they are beautiful throughout the year. In the summer, of course, we have lots of blooms. Even in the winter we have sheared hedges but even the garden blooms have a lot of interest,” said Viancour.

Along with the added foliage, building fronts have been re-painted and Duke of Gloucester has been asphalted over. That project was originally scheduled for later this year but with the closing of Colonial Williamsburg, it was bumped up, according to officials.

The cobblestones that normally make up the street will be added after the asphalt sets.

The staff is excited to re-open and say they will be following CDC and state guidelines. That includes guests wearing masks indoors and visitors will also have limited interaction with interpreters.

Other changes include enhanced cleaning protocols and incorporating touchless doors, faucets, and other high-trafficked touchpoints.

Underwood believes that visitors will notice the changes and the work that has gone into getting Colonial Williamsburg ready, and encourages people to come and visit.

“I think our community has — those that have been walking — noticed the details primarily those along the street, the face of the buildings, and the streetscape. I think those guests who haven’t been here in a while will see a noticeable difference in the care we have put into our buildings,” Underwood said.

To learn more, check out colonialwillamsburg.org.

