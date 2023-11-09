CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Columbia Gas of Virginia customers could expect lower heating bills this winter.

Columbia Gas says customers might notice that the natural gas commodity portion of their gas bills are about 50% lower than last year, based on current market projections and assuming normal winter weather.

The cost of natural gas is based on market prices. According to Columbia Gas, market prices are lower than last year due to increased production levels, lower exports from decreasing European demand and filling storage at substantially lower prices than 2022.

Depending on whether temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bill costs could differ.