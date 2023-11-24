WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders fired Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio and Defensive Backs Coach Brent Vieselmeyer Friday morning.

It came the day after the Commanders lost 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and five days after the New York Giants beat Washington 31-19 at FedExField on Sunday.

Head Coach Ron Rivera will be taking over defensive play-calling duties for the rest of the season.

Rivera released the following statement via the team’s social media Friday morning:

“Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties. I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward.”

Washington’s defense ranks 29th in the league, and this season it has allowed 290 or more yards in 11 of 12 games and 30 or more points seven times.

Majority owner of the Washington franchise Josh Harris also released a statement via the team’s social media:

“This morning, I spoke with Coach Rivera and he recommended that the team make changes at defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. I accepted those recommendations and want to thank Jack and Brent for their contributions to the Commanders. We wish them and their families well moving forward.”

The statement goes on to say, ” I feel exactly as our fans feel today, disappointed and frustrated. It’s how our players and staff feel as well….As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason…”

Read the full statement here.

Rivera will speak to the media at 1 p.m. on Friday.