RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) is inviting the public to share feedback on a number of transportation projects that have been recommended for funding.

This spring, there will be nine meetings hosted in various areas across the state to discuss projects with focuses on highways, bridges, railways, bicycles, pedestrians and public transportation.

Details for these meetings — including one in Richmond — will be available on the CTB website as they become available.

Public comments for any transportation projects can also be submitted online, by email or posted mail. The deadline for these submissions in May 24, 2023.