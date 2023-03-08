NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The news that a 6-year-old in Virginia Beach shot and injured his teacher in early January drew national attention. This week, the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney said he believes that the law does not support charging the child for the crime.

On, Jan. 6, 2023, a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia Beach brought a gun to school and shot teacher first grade teacher Abby Zwerner, who was seriously hurt. Zwerner has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

According to 13 News Now, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said on Wednesday, March 8 that he does not believe the law supports charging a 6-year-old child with aggravated assault.

“The general consensus [among experts across the country] is that a 6-year-old cannot form the requisite criminal intent to be guilty of an aggravated assault,” Gwynn told 13 News Now.